Nifty trades above 25,500 level; IT shares rally
At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 174.51 points or 0.21% to 82,450.58. The Nifty 50 index gained 64.55 points or 0.25% to 25,547.05.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.52% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.35%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,324 shares rose and 1,244 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index surged 1.59% to 31,013.05. The index rallied 3.19% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Also Read
Persistent Systems (up 2.89%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.09%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.98%), Mphasis (up 1.35%), Infosys (up 1.23%), LTIMindtree (up 1.16%), HCL Technologies (up 1.04%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.02%), Coforge (up 0.77%) and Wipro (up 0.24%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Websol Energy System added 1.39% after the company secured three purchase orders aggregating 85.5 MW for the supply of solar modules, with a total contract value of Rs 172 crore.
Shaily Engineering Plastics advanced 2.66% after the company secured a manufacturing and commercial supply agreement worth approximately Rs 423 crore from a large domestic pharmaceutical company for the supply of pen injectors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:50 AM IST