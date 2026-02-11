Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC 2026: South Africa vs Afghanistan preview, toss time, live streaming

T20 WC 2026: South Africa vs Afghanistan preview, toss time, live streaming

South Africa (SA) will face Afghanistan (AFG) in Match 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 11.
 
Aiden Markram's South Africa come into this match with a boost of confidence after a commanding 57-run victory over Canada. With that win under their belt, they’ll be eager to maintain their momentum. The Proteas are playing the majority of their group-stage games in India and will be keen to leverage their knowledge of the conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
 
Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from a tough five-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match. Despite a promising start, Afghanistan couldn’t sustain their momentum, and Tim Seifert's unbeaten 65 led New Zealand to victory. Afghanistan will aim to put up a stronger fight against South Africa and give them a run for their money in this crucial encounter.
 
 
This clash promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams look to secure valuable points in the group stage. 

South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
 
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
 
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
 
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is
 
Total matches: 3
South Africa won: 3
Afghanistan won: 0
No result: 0
 
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad
 
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
 
Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai
 
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Wednesday, February 11.
 
What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
What time will the toss for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 10.30 am IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 11 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the South Africa vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

