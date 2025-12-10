Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades below 25,850 marks; PSU banks decline

Nifty trades below 25,850 marks; PSU banks decline

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with minor cuts in the early afternoon trade. Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserves commentary on growth and inflation to gauge the trajectory of interest rates. Markets broadly anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Fed today, keeping traders on alert.

The Nifty traded below the 25,850 mark. PSU Bank shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, lost 88.53 points or 0.10% to 84,577.75. The Nifty 50 index lost 32.80 points or 0.13% to 25,806.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.04%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

Diwali air pollution, firecrackers

Deepavali added to Unesco's heritage list, PM Modi hails global recognition

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings begin in both houses, LS takes up Question hour

menstrual cycle health

Your menstrual cycle is a monthly health report card: Here's what it shows

Reliance share price today

RIL soars 27% so far in 2025; set for best yearly performance in 5 years

Meesho

Meesho debuts on NSE, BSE; Prosus to hold 11.2% stake after listing

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.20% to 10.93. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 25,925.10, at a premium of 118.25 points as compared with the spot at 25,806.85.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 83.8 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 72.8 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 0.42% to 8,216.35. The index jumped 1.29% in the past trading session.

Bank of India (down 1.39%), Union Bank of India (down 1.38%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.05%), Indian Bank (down 0.67%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.62%), UCO Bank (down 0.41%), Central Bank of India (down 0.36%), Canara Bank (down 0.34%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.27%) and State Bank of India (down 0.15%) declined.

On the other hand, Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.68%) and Bank of Maharashtra (up 0.30%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) shed 0.30%. The company announced the commencement of commercial operations for a 6.6 MW wind capacity, part of the 100 MW hybrid (windsolar) renewable energy project located in Bhuj, Gujarat.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.97%. The company announced the launch of Zyrifa, a biosimilar of Denosumab 120 mg, aimed at improving access to advanced bone-health treatments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AU SFB hits record high after Govt approves higher FDI limit

AU SFB hits record high after Govt approves higher FDI limit

Balu Forge commences operations of its indigenously built empty shell production line in Belgaum

Balu Forge commences operations of its indigenously built empty shell production line in Belgaum

Groww slumps as one-month lock-in ends

Groww slumps as one-month lock-in ends

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar index stays cautiously lower ahead of Fed

Dollar index stays cautiously lower ahead of Fed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon