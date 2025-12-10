AU SFB hits record high after Govt approves higher FDI limit

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 2.88% to Rs 999.05 after the bank received an approval from Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, to raise its foreign investment limit from 49% to 74%.The enhanced limit will provide the bank in maintaining sufficient headroom for foreign investment through permissible mode of investments in compliance with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, as amended from time to time.
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) is a scheduled commercial bank and has established itself as Indias largest small finance bank since commencing its banking journey in April 2017. The bank provides comprehensive banking solutions across deposits, loans, credit cards, premium banking, remittance services, merchant solutions, insurance, and investments. As on 30 September 2025, the bank had a wide network of over 2,626 banking touchpoints across 21 states and 4 union territories.
The banks standalone net profit increased 1.81% to Rs 560.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 571.21 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income climbed 14.85% YoY to Rs 5,223.86 crore in Q2 FY26.
The counter hit an all-time high at Rs 1007.65 in intraday today.
