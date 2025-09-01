Monday, September 01, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades near 24,550 mark; consumer durables shares jump for 3rd day

Nifty trades near 24,550 mark; consumer durables shares jump for 3rd day

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The key equity indices continued to trade with modest gains in the mid-morning trade supported by strong domestic data including robust GDP data and upbeat manufactring PMI data. The Nifty traded near the 24,550 mark.

Consumer durables shares witnessed buying demand for three consuective trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 341.61 points or 0.43% to 80,154.91. The Nifty 50 index added 121.90 points or 0.50% to 24,546.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.98%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,726 shares rose and 1,187 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

Also Read

School holidays in September 2025

School holidays in Sept 2025: Full list of holidays from Onam To Durga Puja

Red Sea, US airstrike, airstrike, Houthis, Yemen

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch missile that lands near oil tanker in Red Sea

share market today live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts; Nifty above 24,500; Zydus Wellness soars 7%, Ola up 12%

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

NCC rises 4% on bagging two orders worth ₹788.34 crore from Water Division

PMI, PMI INDIA

India's manufacturing PMI hits nearly 18-yr high in August on strong demand

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 59.3 in August compared with 59.1 in July 2025. The upward movement in the headline figure largely reflected an acceleration in growth of production volumes. The rate of expansion was the quickest in close to five years. When explaining the rise, panel members pointed to a better alignment of supply with demand.

India Q1 GDP:

Indias economy picked up momentum in the AprilJune quarter, defying expectations of slower growth, even as higher U.S. tariffs on Indian exports loom as a potential drag in the months ahead.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8% in the quarter, the strongest pace in five quarters, compared with 7.4% in the previous three-month period, according to government data released Friday.

Gross value added (GVA) considered a better gauge of underlying economic activity since it excludes indirect taxes and subsidy transfers rose 7.6% during the same period, up from 6.8% in the prior quarter.

At this rate, India continues to rank among the worlds fastest-growing major economies, though the outlook for exports has darkened following U.S. President Donald Trumps tariff hike.

IPO Updates:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Amanta Healthacare received bids for 75,27,583 shares as against 70,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Monday (1 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.08 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty consumer durables index gained 1.29% to 39,087.75. The index rose 2% in the three trading sessions.

Amber Enterprises India (up 2.99%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.84%), PG Electroplast (up 2.51%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 1.99%), Blue Star (up 1.71%), Havells India (up 1.61%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.47%), Voltas (up 1.07%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.8%) and Bata India (up 0.79%) rallied.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sterlite Technologies (STL) fell 5.54% after the company updated exchanges on an adverse litigation outcome involving its US arm. The dispute stems from a case filed by Prysmian Cables and Systems USA against Stephen Szymanski, an employee of Sterlite Technologies Inc (STI), and STI itself in the US District Court, South Carolina. The plaintiff alleged violations of non-compete and confidentiality agreements, claiming that confidential information was disclosed to STI, giving it an unfair competitive advantage.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure jumped 5.30% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 3.37 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a unit of Indian Railways.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday as investors weighed Chinas latest manufacturing data and broader geopolitical developments.

Chinas RatingDog Manufacturing Index previously known as the Caixin PMI came in at 50.5 for August, signaling modest expansion after Julys contraction of 49.5.

Meanwhile, official government data released Sunday showed the countrys manufacturing PMI at 49.4 in August, barely higher than Julys 49.3.

Markets also kept an eye on India-China relations following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where leaders of both countries emphasized that they are development partners rather than rivals.

In the U.S., attention turned to a federal appeals court ruling that deemed most of former President Donald Trumps "reciprocal tariffs illegal. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concluded Trump exceeded his authority when imposing tariffs globally under his April 2 liberation day declaration.

On Wall Street, stocks retreated Friday as fresh inflation data suggested price pressures remain a concern heading into September.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.64% to 6,460.26, though it still notched its fourth consecutive monthly gain. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.15% to 21,455.55, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 92.02 points, or 0.20%, to close at 45,544.88.

U.S. markets remained shut on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

India manufacturing PMI moves up to 59.3 in August

India manufacturing PMI moves up to 59.3 in August

Axiscades Tech gains on bagging Rs 150-cr defence order for Su-30MKI Upgrade

Axiscades Tech gains on bagging Rs 150-cr defence order for Su-30MKI Upgrade

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; IT shares climb

US dollar index speculators slightly increase net short position

US dollar index speculators slightly increase net short position

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon