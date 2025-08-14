Nihar Info Global consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 461.02% to Rs 3.31 croreNet profit of Nihar Info Global rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 461.02% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.310.59 461 OPM %2.4215.25 -PBDT0.070.06 17 PBT0.060.06 0 NP0.070.04 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content