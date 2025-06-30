Monday, June 30, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nikkei jumps 0.84% on investor optimism

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets ended at over 11-month highs due to investor optimism over ongoing trade negotiations. Investors shrugged off data that showed Japan's industrial production rose less than expected in May.

The Nikkei average jumped 0.84 percent to 40,487.39, marking its highest closing level since July 17. The broader Topix index settled 0.43 percent higher at 2,852.84.

Tech stocks topped the gainers list, with start-up investor SoftBank Group shares surging 4.3 percent. Automakers Honda Motor and Toyota Motor fell 1-2 percent after U.S. President Trump accused Japan of engaging in "unfair" automobile trade with the United States.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

