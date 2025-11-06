Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 3.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.76% to Rs 967.71 croreNet profit of Nilkamal rose 3.20% to Rs 33.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 967.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 821.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales967.71821.76 18 OPM %8.819.42 -PBDT79.8372.51 10 PBT45.0642.83 5 NP33.5732.53 3
