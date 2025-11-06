GPT Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 2.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 269.33 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects declined 2.68% to Rs 21.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 269.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 280.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales269.33280.72 -4 OPM %13.8912.97 -PBDT33.4832.88 2 PBT28.5629.17 -2 NP21.0821.66 -3
