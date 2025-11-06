Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cineline India standalone net profit rises 382.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Cineline India standalone net profit rises 382.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 10.98% to Rs 61.97 crore

Net profit of Cineline India rose 382.14% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 61.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales61.9755.84 11 OPM %20.7223.96 -PBDT11.986.40 87 PBT5.020.89 464 NP4.050.84 382

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

