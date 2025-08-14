Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.24% to Rs 1122.65 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 19.43% to Rs 263.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 221.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 1122.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 949.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1122.65949.43 18 OPM %54.4851.91 -PBDT374.99316.99 18 PBT350.72296.82 18 NP263.96221.02 19

