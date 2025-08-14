Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 9.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.95% to Rs 9.34 croreNet profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 9.18% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.349.43 -1 OPM %97.6499.26 -PBDT3.073.59 -14 PBT3.063.58 -15 NP8.447.73 9
