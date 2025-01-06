Business Standard

Nirmala Sitharaman chairs pre-budget consultation with trade unions

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the eighth Pre-Budget consultation with stakeholders and representatives from trade unions in the national capital on Monday, 6th January. The meeting marks a key step in preparations for the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26.

The session witnessed the participation of Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, along with senior officials, including secretaries from the Finance Ministry, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Department of Economic Affairs, and the Labour Ministry. Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran was also present.

This consultation aims to gather insights and address concerns from various stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach to the upcoming budget. Further updates on policy directions and fiscal strategies are anticipated as the government finalizes its budgetary framework.

 

The countdown to India's Union Budget 2025 has begun, with Nirmala Sitharaman set to unveil key policies and reforms on 1 February 2025. This will be the second full budget presented by the Modi government in its third term and is expected to be closely scrutinized.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

