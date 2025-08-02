Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 20.71% to Rs 8.04 crore

Net Loss of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.71% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.0410.14 -21 OPM %7.717.20 -PBDT0.270.27 0 PBT-0.31-0.17 -82 NP-0.27-0.13 -108

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

