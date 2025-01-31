Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India Ltd soars 3.84%

NLC India Ltd soars 3.84%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 220.22, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.5% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% drop in NIFTY and a 8.55% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 220.22, up 3.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. NLC India Ltd has dropped around 9.12% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33026.05, up 2.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NHPC Ltd spurts 4.09%

NHPC Ltd spurts 4.09%

Inox Wind Ltd up for third straight session

Inox Wind Ltd up for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

HCL Technologies and Microsoft partner with Cricket Australia

HCL Technologies and Microsoft partner with Cricket Australia

Nestle India jumps as PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 696 crore in Q3

Nestle India jumps as PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 696 crore in Q3

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon