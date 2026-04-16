NLC India Ltd spurts 10.61%

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 304.4, up 10.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.12% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 304.4, up 10.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24135.7. The Sensex is at 77770.11, down 0.44%. NLC India Ltd has risen around 16.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37993.5, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 297.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.