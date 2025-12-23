NLC India Ltd spurts 3.89%

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 250.45, up 3.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.83% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.49% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
NLC India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 250.45, up 3.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 26186.55. The Sensex is at 85580.54, up 0.02%. NLC India Ltd has risen around 2.73% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35025.45, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.23 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 17.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
