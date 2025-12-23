Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd up for third consecutive session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 365.25, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.03% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 23.04% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 365.25, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 26186.55. The Sensex is at 85580.54, up 0.02%. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has gained around 1.94% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27885.3, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 365.05, up 1.66% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is down 18.03% in last one year as compared to a 10.36% jump in NIFTY and a 23.04% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

