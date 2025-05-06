Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NLC India Renewables signs PPA for its upcoming 810 MW solar power project

NLC India Renewables signs PPA for its upcoming 810 MW solar power project

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
NLC India Renewables (NIRL), a 100% subsidiary and renewable energy arm of NLC India (NLCIL), a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking, today signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for its upcoming 810 MW Solar Power Project with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL).

This flagship project at Pugal Solar Park, Bikaner District marks a significant milestone in NLCIL's journey towards becoming a major player in the renewable energy space. The project is being developed in the barren lands of Bikaner District and the proposed site is bestowed with abundant Solar radiation. The project was awarded through a competitive tariff-based bidding process by RVUNL, the project is being implemented under the MNRE's Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park (UMREPP) Scheme - Mode 8.

 

NLCIL was the first CPSU in the country to establish 1 GW of Renewable energy projects in the country and is continuing its pursuits in the field of Renewable energy and the 810 MW Puga I solar project is a testament to these efforts.

The project is expected to generate approximately 2 Billion Units (BU) of green electricity annually and offset approximately 1.5 million metric tons of CO2 emissions per year, as per the terms of PPA, playing a vital role in India's transition to a low-carbon economy.

The project will be established within the infrastructure of the 2000 MW Pugal Solar Park being developed by RVUNL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nextwave Multimedia (a Nazara arm) collaborates with Winners Alliance

Nextwave Multimedia (a Nazara arm) collaborates with Winners Alliance

Board of Enviro Infra Engineers approves acquisition of EIE Renewables

Board of Enviro Infra Engineers approves acquisition of EIE Renewables

Filatex India invests Rs 19.98 cr in Texfil

Filatex India invests Rs 19.98 cr in Texfil

Paras Defence announces strategic JV with HevenDrones Israel

Paras Defence announces strategic JV with HevenDrones Israel

INR settles lower amid growing uncertainty

INR settles lower amid growing uncertainty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 ResultsCivil Defence DistrictsMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon