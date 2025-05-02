Friday, May 02, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC iron ore production jumps 15% YoY in April'25

NMDC iron ore production jumps 15% YoY in April'25

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

NMDC has reported a 14.94% rise in iron ore production in April 2025 to 4 million tonnes (MT), compared to 3.48 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales increased 2.83% to 3.63 MT in April 2025, compared to 3.53 MT posted in April 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division jumped 21.27% YoY to 2.85 MT in April 2025, while sales grew by 2.91% to 2.82 MT, compared to 2.74 MT in April 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw a 1.76% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.15 MT in April 2025. Sales rose by 2.53% to 0.81 MT in April 2025, compared to 0.79 MT in April 2024.

 

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of March 2024, the Government of India held a 60.79% stake in the firm.

The companys consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) jumped 29.04% to Rs 1,896.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,470.09 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 21.4% YoY to Rs 6,567.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.53% to Rs 65.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese shares rise sharply

Japanese shares rise sharply

Laxmi Organic's Site 1 at Mahad to undergo scheduled shutdown

Laxmi Organic's Site 1 at Mahad to undergo scheduled shutdown

Board of Fedbank Financial Services appoints Chief Risk Officer

Board of Fedbank Financial Services appoints Chief Risk Officer

Hexaware Technologies inaugurates new UK HQ in London

Hexaware Technologies inaugurates new UK HQ in London

Ami Organics jumps after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 627 cr

Ami Organics jumps after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 627 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon