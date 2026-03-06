Friday, March 06, 2026 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orkla India jumps as brokerage starts coverage with 'buy' call

Orkla India jumps as brokerage starts coverage with 'buy' call

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Orkla India surged 3.66% to Rs 578.10 after a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and set a price target of Rs 750.

The brokerage said the companys flagship brand MTR holds a leadership position in the spices market in Karnataka and Kerala, while also maintaining a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The brands growth has been supported by hyper-local brand building, deep distribution networks and products aligned with regional tastes.

The positive outlook is based on strong category growth prospects, Orkla India's market leadership in South India and the companys effective execution of portfolio expansion and channel diversification strategies.

 

The brokerage also expects margin expansion for the company, supported by a favourable product mix and improving operational efficiencies. However, it highlighted risks including volatility in commodity prices, the companys concentration in South Indian markets and competition from regional players.

Orkla India is a leading multi-category food company. It is a collection of heritage brands offering a diverse range of products under the well-loved MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern brands. Its portfolio spans multiple categories, including blended and pure spices and convenience foods such as ready-to-cook (RTC), ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, vermicelli, and more - delivering quality and authenticity to consumers across meal occasions.

On a consolidated basis, Orkla India reported a net profit after tax (before exceptional items on account of new Labour Codes (net of tax)) of Rs 68.31 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December 2025, marking a 3.74% YoY increase driven by volume-led growth. Net sales rose 3.38% YoY to Rs 636.06 crore in Q3 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Devyani International announces resignation of CEO-Yum Brands Shivashish Pandey

Devyani International announces resignation of CEO-Yum Brands Shivashish Pandey

RateGain launches Agentic ARI within its UNO Channel Manager

RateGain launches Agentic ARI within its UNO Channel Manager

Rajesh Power Projects secures 65 MW/ 130 MWh BESS project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Rajesh Power Projects secures 65 MW/ 130 MWh BESS project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Pound attempts to stabilize after recent softness, FTSE100 tanks to three-week low

Pound attempts to stabilize after recent softness, FTSE100 tanks to three-week low

Maharashtra economy likely to expand at 7.9% in current fiscal year

Maharashtra economy likely to expand at 7.9% in current fiscal year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance