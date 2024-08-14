NINtec Systems standalone net profit rises 82.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.08% to Rs 20.64 croreNet profit of NINtec Systems rose 82.16% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.08% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.6413.14 57 OPM %30.8627.63 -PBDT6.853.81 80 PBT6.473.58 81 NP4.902.69 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content