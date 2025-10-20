Monday, October 20, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nominations for second phase of Bihar assembly polls end today



Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The filing of nominations for the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections concludes today (October 20). Out of the states 243 assembly seats, 122 constituencies across 20 districts will head to polls on November 11. According to election officials, 1,066 candidates from various political parties and independents have filed their nomination papers for this phase.

Today also marks the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase of polling, which will cover 121 constituencies in 18 districts on November 6. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar reported that 1,375 nominations have been found valid, including 147 women and 1,248 men. Once the withdrawal process concludes, the final list of candidates for the first phase will be confirmed.

 

Meanwhile, the Congress party has released its third list of six candidates for the state elections. The total number of Congress candidates in the fray has risen to 60.

Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, authorities have reportedly confiscated liquor worth over Rs 23.41 crore, narcotic substances valued at Rs 17 crore, freebies and inducements worth Rs 14.13 crore, and cash exceeding Rs 4.19 crore, aimed at influencing voters.

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The electoral rolls, updated under a Special Intensive Revision, now list 7.43 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters. The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, where the NDA currently holds 131 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

