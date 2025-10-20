Monday, October 20, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sejal Glass hits the roof after stellar Q2 earnings

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sejal Glass locked at a 5% upper circuit at Rs 813.40 after the company delivered a strong performance in the September 2025 quarter.

The company's net profit surged 231.8% year-on-year to Rs 8.03 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2.42 crore in Q2 FY25, and rose 83.75% sequentially from Rs 4.37 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 68.9% YoY to Rs 103.99 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Rs 61.57 crore in Q2 FY25, and was 35% higher QoQ than Rs 77.15 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 8.88 crore, up 231.3% YoY from Rs 2.68 crore and 84% higher than Rs 4.82 crore in the preceding quarter.

 

Total expenditure increased 63.73% YoY to Rs 96.98 crore from Rs 59.23 crore. Cost of materials consumed was Rs 59.78 crore, up 56.37% YoY. Employee benefit expenses were up 67.95% at Rs 10.90 crore versus Rs 6.49 crore a year earlier. Interest expense rose 38.8% YoY to Rs 5.76 crore, while depreciation nearly doubled to Rs 4.06 crore from Rs 1.88 crore.

Sejal Glass is engaged in the business of processing of glass and making of value added glass in various forms viz. tempering, designing, insulating and laminated glass.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

PNB hits 52-week high after Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 4,904 cr

Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UTI AMC slides as Q2 PAT tanks 53% to Rs 113 crore

Ceat rises after Q2 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 202 cr

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

