Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nova Agritech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Radhika Jeweltech Ltd and Samor Reality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 July 2024.
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Radhika Jeweltech Ltd and Samor Reality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Nova Agritech Ltd crashed 8.16% to Rs 82.89 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.26 lakh shares in the past one month.
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd lost 7.66% to Rs 221.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
Agri-Tech (India) Ltd tumbled 6.90% to Rs 248.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17883 shares in the past one month.
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd shed 5.96% to Rs 67.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.
Samor Reality Ltd slipped 5.32% to Rs 82.19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3137 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3496 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

This jewellery stock hit the 5th straight upper limit; up 95% from June low

Microsoft introduces AI-powered Bing to rival Google Search: What is new

Compare term premiums before buying insurance, lock in rate at young age

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,200 pts to hit 81K; mid, smallcaps shine

Rajnath Singh's positive response to defence corridor in Assam: CM Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon