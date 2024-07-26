Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 283.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.03 lakh shares Home First Finance Company India Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Sobha Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 283.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 18.72% to Rs.306.83. Volumes stood at 23.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd witnessed volume of 17.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.92% to Rs.1,060.20. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 174.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.57% to Rs.433.80. Volumes stood at 12.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Mankind Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 27.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.01 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.89% to Rs.2,061.05. Volumes stood at 3.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd registered volume of 11.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.15% to Rs.1,803.85. Volumes stood at 98546 shares in the last session.

