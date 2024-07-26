Business Standard
Volumes soar at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Home First Finance Company India Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, Mankind Pharma Ltd, Sobha Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 July 2024.
New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 283.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 18.72% to Rs.306.83. Volumes stood at 23.53 lakh shares in the last session.
Home First Finance Company India Ltd witnessed volume of 17.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.92% to Rs.1,060.20. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.
General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 174.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.57% to Rs.433.80. Volumes stood at 12.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Mankind Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 27.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.01 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.89% to Rs.2,061.05. Volumes stood at 3.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Sobha Ltd registered volume of 11.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.15% to Rs.1,803.85. Volumes stood at 98546 shares in the last session.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

