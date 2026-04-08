NPST to deploy its AI-powered risk intelligence and decision platform for public sector bank

Network People Services Technologies (NPST) has secured an order from a public sector bank to deploy its AI-powered Risk Intelligence and Decision Platform (RIDP) for merchant underwriting and monitoring.

NPST's RIDP runs on a cloud-native, modular architecture and manages merchant risk across online and POS channels, from onboarding through the full merchant lifecycle. It is offered through a fully managed SaaS model that bundles technology, operations, regulatory updates, and ongoing support, allowing the company to generate recurring revenue.

In addition to onboarding, NPST's Regtech solution also runs automated website crawling on a scheduled basis to detect prohibited content, payment scheme violations, MCC mismatches, signs of fraudulent business entity and restricted product/service categories. When a merchant's business details change materially, the system flags it and triggers re-underwriting automatically.

RIDP's risk scoring draws on identity, behavioural, and website risk signals. Linkage detection identifies duplicate or re-entering merchants without exposing raw Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Some of the mandatory regulatory compliances around Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Bank (KYB) are automated through regular verifications from Goods and Services Tax (GST), Permanent Account Number (PAN), and Corporate Identification Number (CIN).