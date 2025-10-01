Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hi-Tech Pipes rises after clocking sales volume of 1.25 lakh MT in Q2 FY26

Hi-Tech Pipes rises after clocking sales volume of 1.25 lakh MT in Q2 FY26

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Hi-Tech Pipes advanced 1.94% to Rs 116.15 after the company registered a sales volume of 1,25,218 MT in Q2 FY26, which is higher by 1.79% as compared to 1,23,027 MT recorded in Q2 FY25.

During H1 FY26, the company achieved sales of 2,49,245 MT, as against 2,45,182 MT in H1 FY25, up 1.66% YoY.

Ajay Kumar Bansal, chairman & managing director, Hi-Tech Pipes, said: We are delighted to share that Hi-Tech Pipes has delivered its highest ever sales volume in Q2 and H1 FY26.

This achievement, despite the extended monsoon season which traditionally impacts demand and logistics, underscores the resilience of our business model and the strength of our market presence.

 

With capacity expansion projects almost nearing the completion stage, we are confident of delivering impressive volume growth in the foreseeable future."

Hi-Tech Pipes is one of the leading steel tubes and pipes manufacturers in India. It provides innovative products for nearly four decades with a strong presence in steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils & strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures, GP/GC Sheets, color coated coils and a variety of other galvanised products.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 15.90% to Rs 20.92 crore despite a 8.72% fall in revenue to Rs 791.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

RBI issues revised liquidity management framework; retains call rate as the operating target of the monetary policy

RBI appoints executive director Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Guv

Bank credit growth to industry slows to 6.5% in August: RBI

Yen extends gains on dollar weakness, US shutdown fears

Biocon Biologics inks settlement and license agreement with Amgen Inc.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

