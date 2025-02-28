Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME HP Telecom India rises on debut

NSE SME HP Telecom India rises on debut

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of HP Telecom India were trading at Rs 112 on the NSE, a premium of 3.7% compared with the issue price of Rs 108.

The scrip was listed at 115.05, a premium of 6.53% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 2.65% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 118 and a low of Rs 111.05. About 3.85 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

HP Telecom India's IPO was subscribed 1.86 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 February 2025, and it closed on 24 February 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 108 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 31,69,200 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.40% from 99.99% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

BS Manthan

Business Standard Manthan LIVE updates: Day 2 proceedings begin

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

LIC share slips 2%, hits 52-week low on GST demand order worth Rs 480 crore

Stock Market LIVE today Feb 28 Trump tariff news nikkei sensex nifty Samir arora IPO Q4 GDP manthan

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex falls 850 pts; Nifty at 22,280; SMIDs drag 2%; Auto, IT down 2-3%

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada immigration 2025: Teachers welcomed, door shut for STEM and tech

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 19 paise to 87.37 against US dollar during early trade

HP Telecom India started as a mobile phone and accessory distributor, expanded to Sony products and home appliances in 2014-15, and now holds exclusive distribution rights for Apple products in several Indian states, offering a wide range of Apple devices to a tech-focused consumer base. As of 30 September 2024, the company had 7 permanent staff members and 84 contractual employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 581.23 crore and net profit of Rs 5.23 crore for the period as on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SpiceJet reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SpiceJet reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.44 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 79.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 79.37% in the December 2024 quarter

Coal India jumps as subsidiary imposes Rs 300/tonne coal charge

Coal India jumps as subsidiary imposes Rs 300/tonne coal charge

GE Power secures additional turbine order for hydro business from Greenko

GE Power secures additional turbine order for hydro business from Greenko

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon