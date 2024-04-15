NSE SME IPO of Grill Splendour Services subscribed 2.01 times

The offer received bids for 27.61 lakh shares as against 13.72 lakh shares on offer.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday, (15 April 2024) and it will close on Thursday, (18 April 2024). The price of the IPO is fixed at Rs 120 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1200 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of 13,72,800 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will dilute to 36.64% from 49.75% Pre-IPO.

About 69,600 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 13,03,200 equity shares. The issue and the net issue will constitute 26.34% and 25.02% respectively of the post offer paid up equity share capital of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to funding additional working capital requirements of the company, to pre-payment/repayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, to offer expenses and general corporate purpose.

Grill Splendour Services is engaged in chain of gourmet bakery and Patisserie spread across Mumbai through 17 retail stores, a centralized production facility and multiple corporate clients. Out of these 17 retail stores, 5 stores are running under the franchisee model (franchisee owned, and company operated) and rest 12 stores are owned by company. The company offers fresh food products from traditional to made to order as required by the customers. The company has 77 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 8.83 crore and net profit of Rs 0.61 crore for the period as on 30 November 2023.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Grill Splendour Services received bids for 27,61,200 shares as against 13,72,800 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Monday, (15 April 2024). The issue was subscribed 2.01 times.