NTPC consolidated net profit rises 14.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 44696.30 croreNet profit of NTPC rose 14.30% to Rs 5274.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4614.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 44696.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44983.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44696.3044983.35 -1 OPM %26.0828.19 -PBDT11262.0910783.73 4 PBT7046.476746.05 4 NP5274.594614.64 14
