Markobenz Ventures standalone net profit rises 163.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4836.59% to Rs 20.24 croreNet profit of Markobenz Ventures rose 163.64% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4836.59% to Rs 20.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.240.41 4837 OPM %4.3039.02 -PBDT0.870.33 164 PBT0.870.33 164 NP0.870.33 164
