NTPC consolidated net profit rises 8.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of NTPC rose 8.42% to Rs 5488.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5062.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 45845.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45069.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.45845.6845069.4331.7829.6013143.1611563.118050.127244.815488.675062.51

