Friday, January 30, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC consolidated net profit rises 8.42% in the December 2025 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit rises 8.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 45845.68 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 8.42% to Rs 5488.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5062.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 45845.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45069.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales45845.6845069.43 2 OPM %31.7829.60 -PBDT13143.1611563.11 14 PBT8050.127244.81 11 NP5488.675062.51 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 1128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 1128.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Indokem consolidated net profit declines 44.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Indokem consolidated net profit declines 44.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Lynx Machinery & Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit rises 33.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Northern ARC Capital consolidated net profit rises 33.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance