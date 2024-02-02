NTPC Ltd soars 2.55%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 330.2, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.46% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% gain in NIFTY and a 67.29% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 330.2, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 21884.95. The Sensex is at 72269.08, up 0.87%. NTPC Ltd has added around 7.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36910.6, up 2.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 222.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 197.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 329.95, up 2.68% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 99.46% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% gain in NIFTY and a 67.29% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 17.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News