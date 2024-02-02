Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NTPC Ltd soars 2.55%, rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 330.2, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.46% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% gain in NIFTY and a 67.29% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
NTPC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 330.2, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 21884.95. The Sensex is at 72269.08, up 0.87%. NTPC Ltd has added around 7.84% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36910.6, up 2.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 222.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 197.65 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 329.95, up 2.68% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 99.46% in last one year as compared to a 22.58% gain in NIFTY and a 67.29% gain in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 17.15 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Power shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 5.14%, gains for five straight sessions

State Bank of India soars 1.41%, gains for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd spurts 1.34%, up for five straight sessions

One 97 Communications drops for third day; stock down over 77% from IPO price

Bank of Baroda spurts 0.9%, up for five straight sessions

State Bank of India soars 1.41%, gains for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 5.14%, gains for five straight sessions

Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 0.44%, gains for fifth straight session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEDelhi Weather UpdateFM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon