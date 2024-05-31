Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Steadfast Corporation consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 92.08% to Rs 0.37 crore
Net profit of Steadfast Corporation rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.08% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.99% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.374.67 -92 0.584.83 -88 OPM %-43.241.07 --72.41-1.86 - PBDT0.340.15 127 0.140.15 -7 PBT0.320.13 146 0.080.06 33 NP0.300.11 173 0.060.04 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Steadfast Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sky Industries standalone net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 172.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 172.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 23.33% in the March 2024 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the March 2024 quarter

SPML Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon