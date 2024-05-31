Steadfast Corporation consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.08% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Steadfast Corporation rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 92.08% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.99% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
