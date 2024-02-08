Nureca consolidated net profit declines 43.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.50% to Rs 22.37 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Nureca declined 43.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.50% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.22.3727.79-19.00-3.311.540.870.950.270.170.30