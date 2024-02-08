Nureca consolidated net profit declines 43.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.50% to Rs 22.37 croreNet profit of Nureca declined 43.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.50% to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales22.3727.79 -20 OPM %-19.00-3.31 -PBDT1.540.87 77 PBT0.950.27 252 NP0.170.30 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content