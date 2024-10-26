Max Estates standalone net profit rises 4174.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.26% to Rs 7.48 croreNet profit of Max Estates rose 4174.69% to Rs 241.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.26% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.489.50 -21 OPM %-41.985.26 -PBDT286.958.78 3168 PBT285.157.64 3632 NP241.525.65 4175
