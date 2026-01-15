Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 49.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 2701.27 croreNet profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 61.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 2701.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2409.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2701.272409.36 12 OPM %14.2010.72 -PBDT287.82132.67 117 PBT64.54-84.71 LP NP49.05-61.37 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 5:04 PM IST