Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 4.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.10% to Rs 41.63 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels rose 4.94% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.10% to Rs 41.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.41.6338.8746.9148.1120.4619.8319.0118.3414.2313.56

