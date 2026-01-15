Emmvee Photovoltaic Power standalone net profit declines 64.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.24% to Rs 81.07 crore

Net profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power declined 64.21% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 77.24% to Rs 81.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 356.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.81.07356.16-8.1716.6025.6561.1820.0454.1514.1739.59

