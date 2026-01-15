Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emmvee Photovoltaic Power standalone net profit declines 64.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power standalone net profit declines 64.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 77.24% to Rs 81.07 crore

Net profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power declined 64.21% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 77.24% to Rs 81.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 356.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales81.07356.16 -77 OPM %-8.1716.60 -PBDT25.6561.18 -58 PBT20.0454.15 -63 NP14.1739.59 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ellora Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bluegod Entertainment standalone net profit rises 2108.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Bluegod Entertainment standalone net profit rises 2108.70% in the December 2025 quarter

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 18.38% in the December 2025 quarter

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 18.38% in the December 2025 quarter

E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

E2E Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

NELCO reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

NELCO reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBMC Elections TodayUS Oil PriceIs Drinking Tea After Meal Good?Q3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsTips to Reduce Screen TimeInd vs USA Playing 11US Freezes Visa of 75 CountriesBGMI 4.2 Updates