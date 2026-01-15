Emmvee Photovoltaic Power standalone net profit declines 64.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 77.24% to Rs 81.07 croreNet profit of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power declined 64.21% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 77.24% to Rs 81.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 356.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales81.07356.16 -77 OPM %-8.1716.60 -PBDT25.6561.18 -58 PBT20.0454.15 -63 NP14.1739.59 -64
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST