Bluegod Entertainment standalone net profit rises 2108.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bluegod Entertainment rose 2108.70% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4515.38% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.000.2684.2588.4610.110.236.340.235.080.23

