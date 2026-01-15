Bluegod Entertainment standalone net profit rises 2108.70% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4515.38% to Rs 12.00 croreNet profit of Bluegod Entertainment rose 2108.70% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4515.38% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.000.26 4515 OPM %84.2588.46 -PBDT10.110.23 4296 PBT6.340.23 2657 NP5.080.23 2109
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST