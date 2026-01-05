Monday, January 05, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of Baroda's global advances jump 15% YoY in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Bank of Baroda reported a 14.57% rise in global advances to Rs 13,43,912 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 11,73,034 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, the banks global business stood at Rs 28,90,661 crore, registering a growth of 12.22% YoY compared to Rs 25,75,943 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Global deposits increased 10.25% YoY to Rs 15,46,749 crore, up from Rs 14,02,909 crore reported in the same period last year.

Domestic advances stood at Rs 10,95,528 crore as of 31 December 2025, marking a YoY growth of 13.54%.

Domestic deposits were at Rs 13,07,189 crore, reflecting an 11.13% YoY increase.

 

Bank of Baroda is engaged in providing various services, such as personal banking, corporate banking, international banking, small and medium enterprise (SME) banking, rural banking, non-resident Indian (NRI) services and treasury services.

Bank of Baroda reported an 8.2% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 4,809.39 crore on a 1.2% decline in total income to Rs 35,025.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter rose 0.31% to settle at Rs 306 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

