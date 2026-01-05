Monday, January 05, 2026 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sapphire Foods India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sapphire Foods India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Premier Energies Ltd, Epigral Ltd, Devyani International Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 January 2026.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd lost 7.48% to Rs 233.8 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 76634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58694 shares in the past one month.

 

Premier Energies Ltd crashed 6.63% to Rs 790.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd tumbled 5.71% to Rs 1173.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8807 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3478 shares in the past one month.

Devyani International Ltd corrected 5.37% to Rs 140.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd dropped 4.46% to Rs 384.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bank of Baroda's global advances jump 15% YoY in Q3

Hi-Tech Pipes commences commercial production of greenfield unit at Kathua, J&K

Sensex slumps 375 pts; oil & gas shares decline

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sobha climbs after Q3 sales value surges 52% YoY in FY26

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

