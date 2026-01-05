New Consolidated Construction Company receives LoA for Lodha Alibaug

New Consolidated Construction Company has received a Letter of Award from Lodha Developers for the construction of Tower 1 and associated non-tower ancillary structures at Lodha Alibaug, the group's large-format residential development at Mandwa, Alibaug.
The project represents the first residential tower within the 200+ acre township and forms part of Phase 1 of the development. NCCCL's scope comprises reinforced cement concrete (RCC) works, covering the project's core structural package, among the most execution-intensive and schedule critical components of a high-rise residential development.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content