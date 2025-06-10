Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty's Commercial Real Estate CEO Pankaj Gupta steps down

Oberoi Realty's Commercial Real Estate CEO Pankaj Gupta steps down

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Oberoi Realty said that Pankaj Gupta, chief executive officer (CEO) - commercial real estate and a senior management personnel, has resigned from his position.

The resignation is effective from the close of business hours on 9 June 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing. No reason was specified for his departure.

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure projects.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 45.03% to Rs 433.17 crore on a 12.52% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,150.14 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

 

Shares of Oberoi Realty rose 0.73% to Rs 1,916.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AstraZeneca Pharma slides as MD Sanjeev Panchal steps down; Praveen Rao Akkinepally to take charge

AstraZeneca Pharma slides as MD Sanjeev Panchal steps down; Praveen Rao Akkinepally to take charge

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Tech Mahindra announces cessation of senior management personnel

Tech Mahindra announces cessation of senior management personnel

Force Motors gains on appointing Rishi Luharuka as CFO

Force Motors gains on appointing Rishi Luharuka as CFO

ITD Cementation rallies on securing order worth Rs 893 crore

ITD Cementation rallies on securing order worth Rs 893 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon