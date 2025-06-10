Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors gains on appointing Rishi Luharuka as CFO

Force Motors gains on appointing Rishi Luharuka as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Force Motors added 1.74% to Rs 12,365.90 after the company's board approved the appointment of Rishi Luharuka as the chief financial officer (CFO), designated as group CFO, with effect from 10 June 2025.

Sanjay Kumar Bohra has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 9 June 2025.

Rishi Luharuka is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and has undergone the Oxford Advanced Management Leadership Program from Said Business School in UK.

He has extensive working knowledge of more than 23 years in the automotive components, mining & construction and garment industry. He is a strong finance professional skilled in leadership, change management, business partnership, investor & board relationship, finance shared service, treasury & banking, taxation, financial planning & analysis, internal financial controls, legal & statutory compliances, forex management, costing and all accounting and audit functions.

 

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 209.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 434.71 crore on a 17.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,356.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITD Cementation rallies on securing order worth Rs 893 crore

ITD Cementation rallies on securing order worth Rs 893 crore

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spurts 1.53%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spurts 1.53%

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

TP Solar crosses 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant

TP Solar crosses 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon