Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITD Cementation rallies on securing order worth Rs 893 crore

ITD Cementation rallies on securing order worth Rs 893 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

ITD Cementation India soared 6.93% to Rs 812.90 after the company has secured contract worth Rs 893 crore for construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha.

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India with an established presence and expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures and buildings, foundation & specialist engineering.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.9% to Rs 113.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 89.51 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 9.8% YoY to Rs 2,479.72 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spurts 1.53%

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Spurts 1.53%

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

TP Solar crosses 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant

TP Solar crosses 4 GW solar module manufacturing at its Tamil Nadu plant

INR commences higher although upside seen limited by dollar strength overseas

INR commences higher although upside seen limited by dollar strength overseas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon