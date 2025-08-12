Odyssey Corporation consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 639.62% to Rs 7.84 croreNet profit of Odyssey Corporation rose 200.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 639.62% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.841.06 640 OPM %8.93-42.45 -PBDT2.250.55 309 PBT2.100.42 400 NP0.570.19 200
