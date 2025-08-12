Om Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.44% to Rs 104.34 croreNet loss of Om Infra reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 38.44% to Rs 104.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 169.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales104.34169.49 -38 OPM %-0.7210.19 -PBDT-0.2914.02 PL PBT-1.3912.54 PL NP-0.9812.53 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content