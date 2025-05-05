Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 46.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.81% to Rs 7.45 croreNet profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 46.39% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.81% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.70% to Rs 4.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 27.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.459.29 -20 27.2626.33 4 OPM %27.7946.18 -18.4923.62 - PBDT2.814.87 -42 7.858.31 -6 PBT2.304.27 -46 5.825.98 -3 NP1.713.19 -46 4.334.45 -3
